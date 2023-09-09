Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is Causeway Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 537.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,569,677 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,855,765 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco comprises 3.5% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Banco Bradesco worth $145,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 51.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,007,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,590,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

