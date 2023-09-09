Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $64.51 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 628,019 shares during the period. WestRock makes up 1.5% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of WestRock worth $64,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $34.57. 5,928,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

