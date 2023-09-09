Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $52.68 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,361,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,256 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises 1.3% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $52,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. 5,381,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,669,426. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

