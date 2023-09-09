Request Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $466,474.74 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Request has a total market cap of $65.92 million and $466,474.74 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06597202 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $439,689.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

