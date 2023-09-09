Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00097949 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00048283 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00027991 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000865 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.