Causeway Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,081 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX accounts for 1.2% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of TD SYNNEX worth $48,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,548,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355,287 shares of company stock valued at $222,734,457 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.02. The company had a trading volume of 250,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,953. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

