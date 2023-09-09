ERC20 Trading 45.7% Higher This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 52.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and approximately $311.42 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00021804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,837.99 or 1.00021935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01450756 USD and is up 54.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $307.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.