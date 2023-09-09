Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys 703,854 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,973,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,854 shares during the period. FinVolution Group accounts for about 0.9% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $37,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of FINV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 438,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,064. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

