Causeway Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,120 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $32,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $188.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average of $153.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.