Causeway Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,687. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $208.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

