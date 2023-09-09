291,027 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Purchased by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 291,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,130,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,723. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

