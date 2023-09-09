Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,579 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. 1,323,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,985. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.