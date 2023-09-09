Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 28,346 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,346 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.34. 689,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,631. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

