Causeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,268 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,032,000 after purchasing an additional 330,611 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 996.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,770 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 342,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 457,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,095. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $944 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

