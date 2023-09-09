Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 11,193 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in POSCO by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,303,000 after acquiring an additional 213,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 241.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 264.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 141,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 764.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 137,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 121,417 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Price Performance

PKX traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.88. 80,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,557. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

