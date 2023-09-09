HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,197 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fithian LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,319,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HDB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,600. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

