Causeway Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667,593 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 424,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 774,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.