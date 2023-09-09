MAS Advisors LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.