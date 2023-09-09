Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric makes up about 2.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Lincoln Electric worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after acquiring an additional 373,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $30,587,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 721.8% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,272 shares of company stock worth $20,866,689. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.73.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

