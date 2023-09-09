Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 1.8% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

