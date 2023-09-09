Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $45 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,860 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 1.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Nutrien worth $44,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

