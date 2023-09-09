Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 580,280 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,414,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,280 shares during the period. BCE makes up 2.6% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of BCE worth $63,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 184.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $117,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BCE by 131.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,268,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,176,000 after buying an additional 2,425,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in BCE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after buying an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BCE opened at $40.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.