Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 800 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $298.60 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

