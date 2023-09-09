Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $22.33 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.42% of Eagle Materials worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $180.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $195.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.27 and its 200 day moving average is $164.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,613 shares of company stock worth $2,477,230 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

