BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106,645 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 3.30% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $22,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 249,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after acquiring an additional 139,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $3,831,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory Levin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 254,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $665.85 million, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.95. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

