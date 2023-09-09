CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,530 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.70% of CVB Financial worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,452,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,413,000 after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,271,000 after purchasing an additional 212,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 165,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,220,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 167,150 shares of company stock worth $3,256,198 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 562,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,827. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About CVB Financial

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

