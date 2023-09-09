Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Lowers Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $16,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Down 2.1 %

Woodward stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,495. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $133.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $522,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,390.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,079 shares of company stock worth $1,426,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

