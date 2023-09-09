Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $13.96 Million Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.15% of Regal Rexnord worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 134,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,696 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RRX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of RRX traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.45. 242,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.33. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.