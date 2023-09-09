Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires 1,434 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Humana by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.30.
Humana Stock Performance
Shares of HUM traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $467.73. The stock had a trading volume of 910,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.12. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.
Humana Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
