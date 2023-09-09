Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 37,492 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,492 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.31. 158,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $237.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

