Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,470 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.21% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.42. The stock had a trading volume of 208,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,667. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $159.93.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

