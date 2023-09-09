Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,480 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,632,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,691,000 after purchasing an additional 481,665 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. 6,131,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,132. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

