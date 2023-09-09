Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 321 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Masimo comprises about 1.0% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Masimo by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Masimo by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 544,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.81. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average of $156.34.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

