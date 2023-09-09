S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 0.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in S&P Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,943. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.