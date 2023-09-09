Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $2.42 Million Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. New York Times accounts for about 0.8% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,947,000 after buying an additional 64,885 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after buying an additional 419,442 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,277,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,081,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Times by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after buying an additional 143,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,305,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,504,000 after buying an additional 305,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NYT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,792.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 788,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,339. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

