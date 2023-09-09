Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up approximately 0.8% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

