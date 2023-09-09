Cloverfields Capital Group LP Decreases Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP cut its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,759 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMG. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,016,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,027,000 after acquiring an additional 199,463 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 207,586 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of WMG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 894,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,874. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 177.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

