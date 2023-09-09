Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $1.49 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.80. 2,622,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.12.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

