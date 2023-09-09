Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 3,202 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,124,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.7 %
BTI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
