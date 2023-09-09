Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Strategic Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 10.25.

Strategic Metals Company Profile

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

