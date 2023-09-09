MDA (TSE:MDA) Shares Up 0.2%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.78 and last traded at C$10.77. 79,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 116,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.75.

Several research firms have commented on MDA. Cormark set a C$13.00 price objective on MDA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on MDA from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank set a C$12.00 price objective on MDA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MDA from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.07.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.40 million. MDA had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDA Ltd. will post 0.2926027 EPS for the current year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

