Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.92. Approximately 9,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 11,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.
