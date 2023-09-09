Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.92. Approximately 9,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 11,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Global X Millennial Consumer ETF alerts:

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

About Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 271.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.