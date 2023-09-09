abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Shares Down 0.2%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.59. 25,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 69,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

