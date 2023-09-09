AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.04. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

AOCIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

