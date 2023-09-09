University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Shares Up 2.9%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35. 160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
University Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.
University Bancorp Company Profile
University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.
