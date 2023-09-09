Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.40 and last traded at C$11.40. Approximately 324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.57. The company has a market cap of C$336.86 million, a PE ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.0298736 earnings per share for the current year.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

