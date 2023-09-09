Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Down 4.8%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 35,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 161,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Primorus Investments Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of £4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.