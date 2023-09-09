Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Shares Down 0.8%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €31.56 ($33.94) and last traded at €31.56 ($33.94). Approximately 42,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.82 ($34.22).

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.01.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

