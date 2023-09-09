Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €136.60 ($146.88) and last traded at €136.25 ($146.51). Approximately 79,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €132.25 ($142.20).

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €134.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.42.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

Featured Stories

