GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Up 2.2%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €36.82 ($39.59) and last traded at €36.60 ($39.35). Approximately 251,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.82 ($38.52).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.67.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

